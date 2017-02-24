Magsayo to co-headline Pinoy Pride 40 Cebu

MARK “Magnifico” Magsayo, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) No. 6 ranked featherweight, will co-headline the upcoming Pinoy Pride 40 to be held here in Cebu on April 29.

The venue of the explosive card which will be bannered by Donnie “Ahas” Nietes, is yet to be announced.

Unbeaten at 15 fights with 11 knockouts, Magsayo is unarguably the best featherweight prospect in the country today.

ALA Promotions International revealed that there’s a big possibility that Magsayo will be fighting a foreign opponent in the card led by two division world champion Nietes who will take on IBF No. 4 Komgrich “Eaktwan BTU Ruaviking” Nantapech of Thailand for the vacant IBF world flyweight belt.

The 21-year old Boholano has been training for this fight since December. Magsayo earned his place in mainstream boxing when he scored a sixth-round knockout against veteran and former world title challenger Chris “The Hitman”Avalos for the vacant WBO International featherweight title in the undercard of the Donaire-Bedak world championship in April 2016 here in Cebu.

He scored his most recent win in the United States when he defended his WBO International featherweight title against Mexican Ramiro Robles with a unanimous decision victory.

Joining Magsayo and Nietes in the fight card is Masbate City’s knockout artist Jeo “Santino” Santisima (12-2-0, 12KOs).