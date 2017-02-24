Guiseppe FC wins U-15 in Thirsty

Giuseppe FC dominated the girls under-15 division Friday evening in an action-packed opening of the 14th Thirsty Football Cup at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The team fnished its campaign in the festival-type tourney with 10 points from three wins and a draw while the visiting Santa Barbara Futbolilits of Iloilo City finished second with six points from a single win and three draws.

The Giuseppe FC girls opened their campaign with a big win over Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 2-0, but hit a, 1-1, draw with Santa Barbara Futbolilits in their second match. They however, bounced back strong by scoring a, 2-0 win against Saint Theresa’s College ( STC) and capped off their campaign with a masssive, 4-0 win over Bright Academy.

Kaiza Colina of Giuseppe FC bagged the MVP plum for the girls under-15 division.

Meanwhile, the visiting CNN Dolphins of San Carlos City shocked favored Cebuano teams to rule the mixed under seven category.

The CNN Dolphins FC beat Giuseppe FC in the mixed under seven championship match. However, tournament officials failed to post the official scores as of presstime.

The Dolphins topped Group A with eight points while Giuseppe FC ruled Group B with nine markers.

Denden Diada of the visiting squad was named division MVP.

The men’s open, mixed open and the 38-above divisions are still being played as of this writing. The 14th Thirsty Football Cup will last until Sunday.