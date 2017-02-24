Fishing resumes in Visayan Sea

IT’S open season for commercial fishing in the Visayan Sea, effective February 16.

The Visayan Sea was closed to commercial fishing for three months, starting November 15 last year in time for the spawning season of sardines, herring and mackerel.

Allan Poquita, assistant regional director of Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR-7), confirmed that fishing in Visayan Sea already resumed since February 16 but warned commercial fishing vessels to stay away from the 15-kilometer municipal waters.

“At least three vessels were apprehended off Bantayan waters during close season,” Poquita said.

Nine persons were also charged with unauthorized fishing and fishing with no licenses. Poquita said the violators were from Western Visayas.

Offenders found guilty will be punished with administrative fines ranging from P100,000 to P500,000 and could face imprisonment of six months to six years, confiscation of their fishing gear, cancellation of their license or permit and a fine of twice the amount of the administrative fine.

The Visayan Sea is known as a spawning area for sardines, herring and mackerel and where many juvenile fish are spotted.

The Visayan Sea covers the coastline from the mouth of Danao River in Escalante, Negros Occidental on the northeastern part of Bantayan Island to Madridejos on the Cebu side; through the lighthouse in Gigantes Island, Olatuya Island, to Culasi Point in Capiz province; eastward along the northeastern coast of Capiz to Bulacaue Point in Carles, Iloilo; southward along the eastern coast of Iloilo to mouth of Talisay River; westward across the Guimaras Strait to Tomonton Point in Negros Occidental; and eastward along the northern coast of the island of Negros.