Duterte supporters hold pro-death penalty, pro-federalism rally

CEBU CITY—Supporters of President Duterte have started to converge at the Plaza Independencia in downtown Cebu City for a rally on Saturday.

“We want to send message to destabilizers that they cannot oust our President,” Dr. Rowena Burden, the lead facilitator of the event.

She identified these destabilizers as Senators Leila de Lima and Antonio Trillanes IV who were critics of the President.

“Most of the supporters here are also yes to death penalty,” she added.

As of noon, more than 500 supporters had arrived in time for the start of the rally that would be hosted by lawyer Bruce Rivera, a known supporter of President Duterte.

While waiting for the rally to start, supporters brought their t-shirts inside a tent for free printing. Most of the designs express their support to President Duterte who has been under fire following a spate of extrajudicial killings of suspected drug criminals by masked assassins at the height of the administration’s war on drugs that has claimed over 7,000 lives already.

Some supporters held placards that read, “Yes to #DeathPenalty #Federalism.”

The rally, which would be joined by Mr. Duterte’s supports from Cebu, Bohol, Leyte and Davao City, was expected to end at 4 p.m.