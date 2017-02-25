Search for article

Students, faculty members strut wares in GRCA footrace

07:19 PM February 25th, 2017

By: James Nicole Franz R. Savellon, February 25th, 2017 07:19 PM
Cherrymae Ybas (middle), teacher at Green Rose Center for Academe Inc., poses with her runners-up in the school's Family Run and Foam Party event.

A TENTH grader was among the winners in the Family Run and Foam Party, a footrace held as part of the celebration of the 2nd Foundation Day of the Green Rose Center For Academe Inc. (GRCA) in Barangay Estaca, Compostela town, northern Cebu, Saturday.

Leo Cabatingan of the Compostela National High School won the males’ six-kilometer category, while GRCA faculty member Cherrymae Abas ruled the distaff side.

GRCA seventh grader Czaryll Oracion and 5th grader Mary Din Beltrano topped the 3K categories.

Bryce Omaña and Michaela Leigh Soria, on the other hand, ruled the one-kilometer races.

