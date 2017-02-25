‘Family fued’ in Pro-Digong rally

Instead of gathering to show unity, some members of Pro-Duterte groups holding a rally at the Plaza Independencia ended up arguing in front of many other supporters on Saturday afternoon.

Igmefio Sallente of the MRD (Mayor Rodrigo Duterte) group exchanged heated word with event lead facilitator, Dr. Rowena Burden, after the latter allegedly failed to play the Federalism theme song during the rally, which was scheduled to end at 4 p.m.

The rally started at around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning with at least 500 members of 40 pro-Duterte groups from Cebu, Bohol, Leyte and Davao City in attendance.