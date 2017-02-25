Palace: Filipinos don’t need De Lima’s voice now

The voice of Sen. Leila de Lima is not what the Filipinos need right now, Malacañang said on Saturday.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella issued the statement after the detained senator called on Filipinos to keep the spirit of the Edsa People Power Revolution alive.

In a statement, De Lima said some people were trying to “dilute” the spirit of Edsa while trying to repress democracy.

“Sa kasalukuyan, pilit na sinusubukan ng ilan na palabnawin ang diwa ng Edsa kasabay ng pagsupil sa ating demokrasya,” she said.

(Right now, some quarters are trying to dilute the spirit of Edsa as they also repress our democracy.)

The senator also urged the public to stand up against dictatorship and keep the Edsa spirit alive.

Abella responded, saying, “I would say that her call to keep the Spirit of Edsa, of nation building and freedom alive is very worthwhile. However, I doubt if she is the kind of, if hers is the kind of voice that the people need at this stage.”

“We need people who are truly and sincerely [a] patriot, nation builder and not implies na somebody who takes advantage of political position for their own advancement,” he said.

De Lima is currently detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial center in Camp Crame after she was arrested on Friday morning on drug charges.