Bystanders capture robber after victim shouts for help

By: Intern, February 25th, 2017 11:11 PM

A MAN was arrested after he robbed a nurse of her cellular phones and cash in front of BDO branch on Osmeña Boulevard, Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday.

Jeny Candelasa Mata, a 33-year-old registered nurse, lost her shoulder bag containing iPhone worth P38,000 and Samsung of undetermined amount and P2,400 cash to robbery suspect Cleo John Roy Daitol Sadaya, 22.

Mata said that she was walking in front of BDO Bank on her way to her boarding house when Sadaya suddenly appeared beside her and pointed a knife at her.

“Ayaw og lihok. Tulis ni. (Don’t move. This is hold-up)” Mata said as announced by the suspect.

The victim resisted and shouted for help, but Sadaya successfully took her bag. Fortunately, the suspect was caught by some bystanders during a brief chase.

PO2 Ulysses Reales, who was in the area, arrested the suspect, who yielded a kitchen knife and two small plastic sachets containing alleged shabu. /USJ-R Intern Danica D. Castro

