1 dead, another wounded in Lapu

ONE person died and another sustained serious injuries in two separate incidents in Lapu-Lapu City.

Harold Augusto, 32, of Purok Shooting Star, Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu sustained fatal stab wounds in the body resulting in his death.

SPO2 Frederick Pantaleon of the Homicide Section said Augusto was sitting at a basketball court in their place at around 10:30 p.m. when suspects Kent David Juen, Christian Montuerto and Joval Cabusas, all of legal age, approached him. Juen suddenly kicked the victim in the chest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Augusto ran away but the suspects chased him, caught him and held his arms. Juen then took a bladed weapon and stabbed the victim several times in the body. The suspects immediately fled.

Cabusas was arrested in a follow-up operation, while Juen and Montuerto remain at large.

Pantaleon said Juen allegedly got mad at the victim for maligning his personality.

In another incident, a 45-year-old woman was seriously wounded after she was shot by an unidentified person around 5:30 a.m. yesterday while tending her store in Sitio Kamansi, Barangay Pajo.

Vilma Duay was rushed to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center after sustaining a gunshot wound in her left abdomen and head.

Police are still establishing the motive of the incident.