Argao teacher dies in bike collision

A 36-year-old schoolteacher died after his bike collided with another motorbike along the national road of Barangay Lamacan, Argao town, southern Cebu on Friday evening.

Jague Jun Jaca, married, of Barangay Talaga, Argao, and a teacher of Argao National High School succumbed to severe body and head injuries while being treated at the South General Hospital in Naga City.

PO3 Bobby Naces of Argao Police Station said that the victim was driving home from school around 6 p.m. when another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction hit him.

Eugene Calisan, 26, single, of Barangay Cambanua, Argao, and driver of the other motorcycle, allegedly encroached the opposite lane of the road after overtaking a tricycle, resulting in a collision.

Jaca was thrown heavily to the pavement due to the impact. Calisan only sustained minor injuries.

According to PO3 Naces, the relatives of the victim have decided to file charges against Calisan, who was detained at the Argao Police Station.