Rider Omega Pro team tops first leg of Tri United Series

STAMPING its class once more, Cebu’s Rider Omega Pro Triathlon Team dominated the first leg of the 2017 Tri United Series in Subic Bay, Olongapo yesterday.

The team retained its Team Challenge crown in a solid showing that saw them snagging four titles.

The team’s ace triathlete Banjo Norte topped the male 18-24 years old category. He was trailed by teammate Joland Olmilla.

Kristiane Lim finished second in the male 30-34 years old category while teammate Brian Borling wounded up third in the same category.

Borling bagged the fastest bike split award while Lim came in second.

Cianyl Jamae Gonzales, on the other hand, topped the female’s 18-24 years old category while her teammate Feelin Torres placed second in the 30-34 years old female category.

Boholano Paul Jumamil placed fourth in the male elite division with Mitch Robins of Australia emerging on top followed by Philippine Team member Nikko Huelgas and John Leerams Chicano.

Sante Barley Tri Team finished second in the team challenge, while Fitness First came in third.

Coming up with the most titles won and podium finishes, the Rider Omega Pro Triathlon Team fielded in a total of 16 triathletes in the race.

The race’s official time and other results were not immediately available.

New recruits

Tonyson Lee, team manager of Rider Omega Pro Triathlon Team, said he was very glad that the team continued to improve.

Lee added the team is looking forward to another successful outing this May in Dipolog as well as in the second leg of the Tri United Series in July.

The team will introduce new recruits in a team launching on March 16, Lee said.