OFF TO NATIONALS

USJ-R athletes shine in Prisaa regional meet in Bohol, to represent Region 7 in Zambales

Athletes from the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) will represent Region 7 in the national leg of the Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) meet.

This after the Jaguars dominated their opponents in the regional qualifying round of the Prisaa held in Tagbilaran City, Bohol over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

USJ-R, thus, will be sending athletes from taekwondo, karatedo, badminton, chess and volleyball to the prestigious national meet for private schools which will be held in Iba, Zambales from April 23 to 29.

“I told them that we came here to play and win. And I can say they did just that,” USJ-R’s assistant sports coordinator Ernest Vergara told Cebu Daily News.

“I am very proud of them! Kudos to my coaches who made sure that safety and comfort are our priority and for inspiring our athletes during their games.”

The USJ-R men’s volleyball team booked a seat to the Nationals after winning their best-of-three series over Bohol.

Also making it were eight karatekas, five taekwondo jins, six woodpushers and eight shuttle smashers.

USJ-R’s Gazini Christiana Ganados will also represent Region 7 in the Mutya ng Prisaa beauty pageant after winning the crown in the regional competition.