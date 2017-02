General Santos City- ALA Boxing Gym’s Raul Yu fell short in his bid to win a regional belt, losing to Jade Bornea of Sanman Boxing Gym via unanimous decision Sunday night in the main event of Laban Pinoy 3: Rise of Champions at the Lagao Gym here.

Two judges scored the bout at 97-93, while the third judge had it 98-92.

Bornea bagged the IBF World Youth super flyweight belt while staying undefeated in seven fights.