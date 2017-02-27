Transport strike starts

Drivers belonging to the Pagkakaisa ng Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) Cebu has started their ‘Tigil Pasada’ at 4 a.m. on Monday resulting to a notable reduction of public utility jeeps (PUJs) in some Metro Cebu cities.

Jaime Paglinawan, who head Bayan Muna that has also joined the protest, confirmed this to Cebu Daily News

“There are also areas where jeepney drivers are now present to distribute copies of the draft order to phase out 15-year old jeepneys,” Paglinawan told Cebu Daily News.

These areas include Jones Avenue, Shopwise (Barangay Mambaling) and Foodland (Barangay Banilad) in Cebu City.

For Mandaue City, jeepney drivers who join the protest are present near Pacific Mall and Pocherohan Mandaue.

“Base on our last count, drivers who are assigned in these areas already reached 500,” Paglinawan said.

Piston members supported by other groups like Tricycle sa Mandaue and Bayan are also joining the march at 3 p.m today going to Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) office in North Reclamation Area in Cebu City.

Cebu Daily News tried to reach Greg Perez, coordinator of Piston Cebu, but he did not respond to calls and text messages.

LTFRB-7 assigned public utility buses for Cebu, Mandaue and Lapulapu cities after special permits were issued.

At least 20 bus units are assigned for Cebu City, 5 for Mandaue City and 5 for LapuLapu City to help stranded passengers.

Cuizon said flat rate for the assigned bus units is at P10.