Feria lauded as one of the best restaurants in PH



FOR the sixth time in a row, Radisson Blu Cebu’s all-day dining restaurant Feria is included in the 2017 Philippines’ Best Restaurants Guide by society magazine, Philippine Tatler. The exclusive dining list named 172 of the country’s finest restaurants.

Staying true to its concept of “Every day is a Feast” the restaurant is recognized for its expansive around the world interactive stations giving its diners more reasons to celebrate everyday pleasures in a larger than life spread. Feria is headed by Executive Chef Roberto Kunitz who “brilliantly navigates the globe with gastronomic prowess as demonstrated in his superbly edited bill of fare and buffet,” as described in the 2017 Best Restaurant Guide.

“We are thrilled to have consistently made it in the prestigious dining guide, this award keeps our spirit and energy high to continuously delight our guests,” said Chef Kunitz.

Among the praised dishes highlighted in the review are the well-loved seafood paella and the highly recommended carving station featuring premium meat cuts such as the US Black Angus prime rib.

More than the buffet experience Feria takes pride in its well-appointed dining ambience and excellent customer service as it remains the best premium buffet in Cebu. /PR