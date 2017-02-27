Piston calls on other drivers to join the protest

Drivers who joined the nationwide transportation strike on Monday are calling other drivers to join them and support their call to oppose the phasing out of 15-year old jeepneys.

Jovie Rosales, one of the leaders of the Pagkakaisa ng Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston), wants other drivers who are still plying around Cebu today to stop servin their routes and be one with other drivers.

“Hangyo lang nako nila moapil bisag katunga lang sa adlaw. Kay kung mahinayon ning Jeepney phase out apil man pud sila,” Rosales said.

(I’m asking them to join us even for just half a day because if the phasing out pushes through, they’ll also get affected)

He asked for sympathy of other drivers as well as the public saying everyone will be greatly affected when the new provision gets implemented.

Piston members started to converge in several parts of Cebu City and Mandaue City as early as 4 a.m.

They were outside Shopwise in Barangay Basak, Land Bank of the Philippines Osmeña Boulevard branch, Andoks in Barangay Mabolo and Fooda in Barangay Banilad in Cebu City and at the corner of U.N. Avenue in Barangay Maguikay in Mandaue City.