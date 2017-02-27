Three soldiers, four others caught in ‘drug den’ raid

Charges are set to be filed today against three members of the Philippine Army who were arrested for alleged possession of illegal drug paraphernalia in a makeshift room in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Saturday.

Corporals Joar Francisco, George Gutierrez, and Edrelle Bayles were caught in possession of a disposable lighter, a hand-made tube, and tin foil believed to be used as a funnel.

Operatives of the Guadalupe Police Station responded to a call from a concerned citizen over gambling activities in Sitio Yoreco, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

When they arrived in the place, the police caught the three military personnel along with four private persons in a makeshift room believed to be operated as a drug den.

The four others arrested were Joji Bentulan, 40; Riel Gabijan, 49; Rochelle Perez, 30; and Raymundo Bayno, 50.

Recovered from the four suspects were two plastic packs of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Charges for violating for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects before the Cebu City Prosecutors’ Office.

The three army corporals–all natives of Davao City who are currently taking refresher courses at the Cebu-based Armed Forces’ Central Visayas Command for possible promotion, refused to issue a statement to the media.

Liutenant Colonel Luzmindo Mamaug, spokesperson of the Central Command, said Francisco, Gutierrez, and Bayles will likely be dismissed from service.