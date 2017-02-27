Cuizon: Strike failed to paralyze public transport in Metro Cebu

The transport strike held by Pagkakaisa ng Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) on Monday morning did not paralyze the public transportation in Metro Cebu.

Ahmed Cuizon, director of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) said that the strike only had minimal effect.

“The reason why (minimal effect) is because of the measures implemented,” Cuizon told Cebu Daily News.

In Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City, only twenty percent of the public transportation has been affected while ten percent for Cebu City.

LTFRB-7 assigned public utility buses in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

At least 20 bus units are assigned for Cebu City, five for Mandaue City and five for Lapu-Lapu City to help stranded passengers.

Local government units in Metro Cebu have also deployed its bus units today to help stranded passengers.

Cuizon was in Kamagayan van for hire terminal on Monday morning to check on vans that can be deployed in the afternoon.

He said there will be 120 vans that will be deployed in Cebu City starting 3 p.m to accommodate passengers at peak hours.

Cuizon said flat rate for the assigned buses and vans is set at P10.