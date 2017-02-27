Runners from outside Cebu to vie in AWUM

Runners from Bacolod, Baybay, Negros and Manila will be competing in the sixth edition of the All Women’s Ultra Marathon (AWUM) on March 11 and 12.

The grueling 50-kilometer race for women will start and finish at the Il Corso at the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

Organizers said in a press conference yesterday that around 300 runners will be taking part in the run organized by ThinkTank, formerly known as the Ungo Runners Club.

Present during the press conference at the Cebu City Hall were Cebu City councilor Joel Garganera, Tony Galon, Lulu Valiente, Dr. Humility Igaña and Lidoy Mendoza.