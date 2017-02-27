Search for article

Runners from outside Cebu to vie in AWUM

01:16 PM February 27th, 2017

By: Glendale G. Rosal, February 27th, 2017 01:16 PM
All-Women's Ultra Marathon organizers (from left) Lidoy Mendoza, Councilor Joel Garganera, Dr. Humility Igaña, Lulu Valiente and Tony Galon with Filinvest Life Malls Marketing Manager George Galles during a press conference for the 50-kilometer race slated March 11-12. The presser was held Monday morning in the office of Garganera at the Cebu City Hall. (CDN PHOTO/GLENDALE G. ROSAL)

Runners from Bacolod, Baybay, Negros and Manila will be competing in the sixth edition of the All Women’s Ultra Marathon (AWUM) on March 11 and 12.

The grueling 50-kilometer race for women will start and finish at the Il Corso at the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

Organizers said in a press conference yesterday that around 300 runners will be taking part in the run organized by ThinkTank, formerly known as the Ungo Runners Club.

Present during the press conference at the Cebu City Hall were Cebu City councilor Joel Garganera, Tony Galon, Lulu Valiente, Dr. Humility Igaña and Lidoy Mendoza.

