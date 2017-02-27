Piston-Cebu ends strike with rally, threatens to do more should govt refuse to take action

The Pagkakaisa ng Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) ended their transport strike through a protest rally on Monday afternoon outside the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) office.

Greg Perez, chairman of Piston Cebu, announced to its members that they reached their target of paralyzing 80 percent of public transportation in Metro Cebu.

“We are not yet done. I hope they would hear our sentiments,” Perez said in Cebuano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perez handed the letter addressed to LTFRB-7 Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon explaining their side on the alleged phasing out of 15-year old jeepneys.

Part of their letter says that they are worried that in phasing out 15-year old jeepneys, the riding public will suffer particularly on the increasing fares.

Perez also threatens that if the government will not take any action, they will hold more transport strikes in the future.

About 500 to 700 members in Cebu joined the nationwide strike on Monday, which ended with a rally outside the LTFRB-7 office at 3:30 p.m.

Light traffic was experienced near LTFRB-7 office after vehicles owned by Piston Cebu blocked the right lane.