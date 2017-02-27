Summer Rock Climbing Clinic on its 4th Year

THE Cebu Rock Climbing Community will be having its 4th year of Summer Rock Climbing Clinic scheduled on April 17 to May 14 at Vertigo Climbing Center inside Metrosports, Lahug.

The clinic is programmed for people with little to no climbing experience. Classes will cover basic climbing skills including knot tying, belaying, top rope, lead climbing, and safety procedures.

The event will have Joshua Suson and Dodong Mugot as instructors, who are both climbing professionals.

Suson, who has been climbing for 9 years, is a former adventure guide for rock climbing in Asia Outdoors in Vietnam and a freelance Outdoor Consultant for Asia Pacific Adventure in Hong Kong.While Mugot is a former climbing instructor in Vertigo Climbing Center and a level 1 & 2 South East Asian Climbing Federation Certified who has been climbing for 13 years.

Registration fee is only at P2,500 inclusive of Climbing Fee for 1 month, climbing harness, rope and climbing chalk.

For interested parties, you may visit Cebu Rock Climbing Community’s facebook page or contact 0942-448-8979. /PR