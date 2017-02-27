Cobras down Airmen

THE Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras went to work late to pummel the Cebu Aeronautical Technical School (CATS) Airmen, 31-0, in the fourth season of the Cebu Flag Football League (CFFL) Inter-Collegiate Tournament yesterday at the UC-METC Football Field in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The Cobras broke away in the second half as the Airmen failed to sustain the momentum of their solid 16-8 victory over Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) early in the day.

CATS did their chores in the defensive end, slowing down the aggressive attacks of their opponents early in the first half.

But the Cobras turned to their height and size advantage as Lorenzo Bacaltos converted to give them their first touchdown after eight minutes of the 15-minute half.

SWU completely got their rhythm going in the second half where they scored a safety and two more touchdowns, capped by a short-yard pass by Jhade Osik to Jimbo Mainit in the dying minutes to seal the win.

The Cobras, thus, bagged their third win in the season to improve to 3-1 (win-loss), good for third place.

CATS bowed out of the playoff race after winning just once in five matches. Also out of contention is CIT-U (0-5).

In the other game, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars secured their second win in four games after they held off Cebu Doctors’ University, 20-6.

CDU slumped to its third loss in five outings. /CORRESPONDENT RABBONI BORBON