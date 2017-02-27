Cebuano Traya falls short in Poland anew

Cebuano boxer, Elmo “Bisdak” Traya of the famed ALA Boxing Gym faltered in his second fight in Poland, suffering a seventh-round technical knockout (TKO) loss to Polish Michal Syrowatka yesterday at the Azoty Arena.

Traya, who was aiming to win in his second try in Poland, came up short when Syrowatka stopped him at the 1:27 mark of the seventh round.

Syrowatka was already leading in all of the judges’ scorecards with identical scores of 59-53 at the end of the sixth round. The fight was a scheduled eight rounder non-title bout in the super welterweight division.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the loss, the Cebuano boxer dropped to 11 wins (eight knockouts), three losses and no draws. Syrowatka earned his 17th win, sixth via knockout.

He only has a single defeat.

Traya, 21, a native of Tabuelan town, northwestern Cebu, also fell short in his first fight in Poland against another Polish boxer Przemyslaw Runowski last August 2016. That fight was for the WBC Youth Intercontinental super light weight title. Traya lost by unanimous decision.

Traya and his trainer, former world title challenger Michael Domingo, were scheduled to fly back to Cebu yesterday.