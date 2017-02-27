Search for article

Alta Vista cops PAL Aviator title

10:12 PM February 27th, 2017

February 27th, 2017
Alta Vista Golf and Country Club players receive their prizes from PAL Interclub executive committee chairman Bong Velasquez (left) and co-chairman Nicky Gozon (right) during the awards ceremony at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang. The team members present are (from left) Ramon Sebastian, Emir Abutazil, Roy Damole, Razy razon, Masahisa Kawakami, and Nolan Rada. The other team members are Wendell Yap and Victor Gocela.
ALTA Vista Golf and Country Club got a couple of big breaks and won the Aviator Division title at the recent seniors’ class action of the 70th Philippine Airlines (PAL) Interclub played at Apo Golf Club and Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club in Davao City.

First, it was classified under the newly-introduced third-ranked group after competing under the Founders Division the past few years.

But the biggest break came on the final round last Saturday when what would have been only a second place finish resulted to winning the title after a player of Manila Southwoods signed the wrong scorecard and had his score nullified.

The disqualification turned the tables on Southwoods, which was up by four points against Alta Vista after the fourth round giving the Cebuanos a one-point victory and its maiden crown in the annual event for players aged 55 years old and above.

The Alta Vista team was composed of Emir Abutazil, Victor Gocela, Masahisa Kawakami, Nolan Rada, Hospicio ‘Razy’ Razon, Ramon Sebastian, Wendell Yap, and skipper Roy Damole.

The Cebuanos gathered a total of 502 points on rounds of 126, 129, 119 and 128.

Southwoods finished second (501) while Riviera wound up third with 498 points. /from www.fullpointcebu.com

