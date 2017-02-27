Antikan FC-B is men’s open champ

The vaunted Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC) booters wrapped up their campaign in the 14th Thirsty Football Cup with four division titles after their under-19 boys squad clinched their final triumph late Sunday night at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) football pitch.

DBTC edged Eat Some Grass FC, 1-0 in the under-19 boys final with division MVP, Eric Rafael Orale accounting for the lone goal.

DBTC won four titles all in all in the three day, festival style tournament which featured around 250 teams vying in 15 different age groups.

DBTC also topped the boys under-17, boys under-13 and boys under-nine divisions making it the winningest team in the entire tournament.

DBTC’s boys under-19 squad escaped Bright Academy in the semifinals, 4-3, via penalty shootout after both teams failed to score in regulation.

Eat Some Grass FC was composed of former football players from various schools here in Cebu.

Antikan FC-B wins men’s open crown

In the premier men’s open division, a newly formed Cebu team named Antikan FC-B, composed of college football players, scored a stunning, 1-0

upset against defending champions, ERCO BRO FC, Sunday night. MVP Ves Caballero scored the solitary goal.

Antikan FC’s Team A and B clashed in the semifinals with the latter winning, 5-4 via penalty shootout. Antikan FC-B defeated Suzuki FC, 1-0, in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Warshockz FC topped the boys under-15 division also last Sunday.

Complaints

Despite the overall success of the tournament, complaints still marred it particularly from men’s open finalist Suzuki FC and champion Antikan FC.

Suzuki FC representative Ktec Alazas complained about the scheduling of games last Friday when most of their players still have work or classes. His another concern was that teams with two or more squads fielded in the same division were made to face each other much earlier unlike other tournaments.

“Most of our players have work last Friday. Secondly our teams were made to play with each other in the round of eight which is very unusual. I just hope that they would address my concerns,” said Alazas.

Voltaire Montebon, the head coach of Antikan FC also expressed his disappointment over the failure of tournament officials to give them a proper awarding ceremony as men’s open champion last Sunday evening. Montebon said that the officials only handed their trophies after the championship match that ended at around 11 p.m.

“Our sponsor and me personally, were disappointed because we were not given proper recognition. We have to hurry taking pictures with our trophies as they were already turning off the lights,” said Montebon.

John Pages, one of the meet organizers, told CDN that he will look into the matter when he comes back from Manila.