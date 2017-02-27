300 women ultra marathoners to join AWUM

RUNNERS from Bacolod, Baybay, Negros and Manila will be competing in the sixth edition of the All Women’s Ultra Marathon (AWUM) on March 11 and 12.

The grueling 50-kilometer race for women will start and finish at the Il Corso at the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

Organizers said in a press conference yesterday that around 300 runners will be taking part in the run held in line with the celebration of Women’s Month this March.

Present during the press conference at the Cebu City Hall were Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, Tony Galon, Lulu Valiente, Dr. Humility Igaña and Lidoy Mendoza.

Organizers from Think Tank, formerly known as Ungo Runners Club, promise a well-organized running event wherein participants will be treated like queens from start to finish.

“AWUM is the fiesta of Cebu’s running community because it’s the only running event wherein the entire community unites to cheer their respective runners. Because of the great support given to us from around 25 running clubs and groups, organizers will make sure that we will pamper each runner all the way to the finish line,” Galon said.