Flashy motorbikes, cars gather in Talamban for Love Machines

MORE than 20 vehicle owners participated in Love Machines: Motorbike and Car Show held at the basement parking of the Talamban Times Square last Feb. 24 to 26.

Love Machines, according to organizer Jericho Bolongan, aimed to gather various motor and car groups in Cebu.

“The month of February is also the perfect time to show your love to your cars,” Bolongan said.

He added that he chose Talamban as the venue because it seemed to be a perfect place to hold a car and motorbike show.

“We know that Talamban is considered to be the motorbike capital in Cebu. I guess it is the right time for the place to be recognized.”

The event featured some award-winning cars and motorbikes.

“Some groups brought some of their best cars so they can be part of the exhibit. From big cars to small bikes, Love Machines provided every spectator’s hunger for cars,” said Bolongan.

Some of the cars displayed were Suzuki Swift hatchbacks and other Nissan sports cars. Modified Yamaha Rio scooters were also displayed.

Most of the cars exhibited were Japanese cars.

Bolongan, meanwhile, said that they plan to organize more motorbike and car shows in the future.

Love Machines: Motorbike and Car Show was presented by the Bolongan Brothers, Mitsubishi Cebu, and Isuzu Cebu Inc.