Shabu, cellphones and cash seized in CPDRC raid

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) raided the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) on Tuesday dawn and seized packs of shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia, cellular phones, peso bills, and coins, said the agency’s spokesperson Leia Albiar.

Based on initial inventory, items seized 19-medium size packs of shabu, 80 cellphones, and P92,000 cash.

A cellular phone was also recovered inside the detention cell of suspected drug lord Alvaro “Barok” Alvaro.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greyhound Operation was done in coordination with the Cebu Provincial Police Office, the Special Weapons and Tactics, and the Armed Forces’ Central Command.

In an interview over DYHP, PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said they were requested by Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide to inspect the provincial jail.