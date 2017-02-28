DOLE to create task force to resolve ‘endo’ cases

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) is set to form a task force this week to expedite the resolution of labor cases in the region involving prohibited forms of contractualization.

DOLE-7 Director Exequiel Sarcauga, during the 888 News Forum on Tuesday, said that 32 direct-hire and 259 agency-hire cases affecting more than 9,000 workers in the region are currently pending before his office.

Should the agency be able to resolve these cases and prove that the concerned firms are practicing labor-only contracting, 437 direct-hired and 8,399 agency-hired workers will be regularized.