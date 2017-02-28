Search for article

DOLE to create task force to resolve ‘endo’ cases

By:

@VicSilvaCDN

11:28 AM February 28th, 2017

By: Victor Anthony V. Silva, February 28th, 2017 11:28 AM
Director Exequiel Sarcauga (second from right) with Philip Tan, RTWPB-7 discusses the labor regularezation problem during the 888 News forum at Marco Polo Plaza. (CDN PHOTO/ JUNJIE MENDOZA)

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) is set to form a task force this week to expedite the resolution of labor cases in the region involving prohibited forms of contractualization.

DOLE-7 Director Exequiel Sarcauga, during the 888 News Forum on Tuesday, said that 32 direct-hire and 259 agency-hire cases affecting more than 9,000 workers in the region are currently pending before his office.

Should the agency be able to resolve these cases and prove that the concerned firms are practicing labor-only contracting, 437 direct-hired and 8,399 agency-hired workers will be regularized.

