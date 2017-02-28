Bosconian alumni elect Calomarde as president

THE Don Bosco Technical College’s Don Bosco Cebu Alumni, Inc. (DBCAI) in Pleasant Homes, Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City has elected Jef Goopio Calomarde from batch 1980 as the new president.

The group also elected eight new trustees who will serve a two-year term from 2017 to 2018. They are Rey Cesar Paclipan, Alex Escala, Naluin Castro, Vincent “Scooby” Escobido, Noel Sanico, Richard “Chieboy” Mercado, Chriad Don “Baka” Bacalso and Jules Asignar.

Architect Eric Cabaluna Nacorda, past president, organized the election last Sunday, February 26. The activity kicked off with a Mass at the DBTC library.

The trustees will meet for their organizational meeting to select the vice presidents and other officers on March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the DBCAI office.

Their plans include the revision of the DBCAI constitution and by-laws, the continuation of relevant programs from past administrations, especially the sports and fellowship activities and revival of alumni organizations in major universities.

“We will undertake an online survey and conduct consultations with fellow alumni and our Salesian fathers so that we could come up with programs that are relevant for all Bosconians,” said Calomarde, co-founder of Bosconians Family for Christ (BFC).

As senator of Junior Chamber International, Calomarde served as trainer, Cebu chapter president and national vice president. He is now general manager of Hardipro Manufacturing Corporation. /PR