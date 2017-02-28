Boy dies after truck run over him in SRP tunnel

A four-year-old boy died after he was ran over by a truck at the tunnel leading to the South Road Properties (SRP) on Tuesday morning.

Jonas Cuyno died on the spot when he was hit by a trailer truck driven by Veloz Marlon Ybañez, 30, at 11:45 a.m.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) operations chief Francisco Ouano said that Ybañez admitted seeing the kid running from one end to the other in the tunnel before the accident.

“Kita siya (Ybañez) nagdagan-dagan sunod nalatayan na daw niya (He saw the child running from one end to another and the next thing he knew the child was already ran over by the truck),” Ouano said.

Ybañez, who is a resident of Subangdaku in Mandaue City, is now detained at CCTO office for further investigation and will be charged for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.