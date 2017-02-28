Search for article

Fisherman rescues woman who jumped off new bridge

04:27 PM February 28th, 2017

By: Norman V. Mendoza, February 28th, 2017 04:27 PM
Mary Grace Palomares, 41, of Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City was attended to by rescue personnel after she jumped off Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

A 41-year old woman was rushed to Lapu-Lapu City Hospital after she sustained injuries from jumping off Marcelo Fernan Bridge past 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Mary Grace Palomares, residing at Barangay Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City, was rescued by a fisherman after the latter heard a big splash in the water and saw a body emerged.

The fisherman immediately brought Palomares ashore where concerned citizens living below the bridge called the police for assistance.

Palomares was very weak when she was brought to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital.

Pusok Barangay Councilor Marieta Layagin, who lives nearby, said she talked to Palomares who only managed to utter her name and address.

