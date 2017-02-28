CONFUSION OVER SUSPENSION

TWO government offices bickered over whether or not classes were suspended on last Monday’s transport strike.

One office announced the suspension of classes as ordered by the Executive Secretary of the President while a local official’s office clarified that classes will continue in the city.

The local official accused the other office of trying to override his announcement which the office denied, stating that they were merely relaying the Executive Secretary’s order.

Their arguments merely left the students confused over whom to believe and follow.

NO WHEELCHAIR

Last Friday’s arrest of Sen. Leila de Lima drew mixed reactions from netizens.

One netizen said she is tired of seeing public officials charged with crimes pretending to be sick. She was relieved to see De Lima walking straight to prison sans wheelchair.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

A Facebook user was furious at another user for using what he claimed to be a caption he wrote for a Valentine’s date contest sponsored by a radio station.

He claimed that the caption was his “intellectual property,” but the host did a quick search on Google and told him on air that the quote was written by a famous author.

After a long pause, the user grudgingly admitted that he may have copied it somewhere.