Bucoy ends title drought in Cetba

CEBU Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) board member, Eric Bucoy ended 15 years without a title by clinching the February “Bowler of the Month” title last Saturday at the SM City Cebu bowling center.

Bucoy toppled 1,328 pins in six games for his first title since 2002.

The 66-year old former electric corporation worker who now owns a consultancy firm, said work and career occupied most of his time hence the long title drought.

“I never participated in a competition since 2002 and even stopped playing bowling for a time because of work,” Bucoy said. “But I decided to return just six months ago and I am very happy that I finally won. Now that I have more time to play and practice, I hope I can win more titles,” Bucoy added.

Bucoy capped his title run with solid scores of 233, 205 and 222 pinfalls in the final three games. Celis Viloria finished second with 1,314 pinfalls followed by Jerry Davis with 1,293 pins.

Fourth placer was Nestor Longcanaya (1,283) while January bowler of the month winner Ging Francisco finished fifth with 1,261 pinfalls.

Sixth to 10th placers were Cetba Vice President Docdoc Gothong (1,245), Joseph Yu ( 1,240), Cetba President Engr. Gretchen Tormis (1,238), Makoto Osada (1,230) and Terrence Williams (1,225), respectively.