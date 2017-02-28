Ayuno upsets Eslao

FORMER University of the Visayas (UV) Green Wizard Jowar Ayuno trounced defending champion Dart Eslao in the professional division of the 12th UV Scrabble Challenge at the Robinsons Fuente in Cebu City last Saturday.

After seven rounds, the former national player secured 5.5 wins and a +367 spread while Eslao tallied five wins and a +448 spread.

Current UV Green Wizard captain Kyle Vilbar ranked third with 4.5 wins and a +321 spread.

Veteran John Edward Tabasa totaled 532 points in round four to have the highest single game while Green Wizard John Rey Bilnas’ “negative” worth 158 points named him the highest single turn.

Meanwhile, Cebu City National Science High School’s (CCNSHS) Jessa Marie Manigos won all of her six games to reign in the high school division.

Quiot Elementary School’s Louzelle Baringi-an collected all six wins to be named elementary division champion.

The UV Scrabble Challenge started in 2006 by Dr. Marsha Malbas, current UV Green Wizard coach, and team manager Dr. Rosanna Gullas.