CPSC to hold important meeting for Cebu Province Basketball Cup today

A basketball tournament which aims to discover young talents is nearing its realization.

Lawyer Mark Abing, executive director of the Cebu Province Sports Commission, said a coordination meeting will be held today to discuss key details, including the opening date of the Cebu Province Basketball Cup.

The meeting will be held at the Vice Governor’s Conference Room of the Cebu Provincial Capitol and will be attended by the 33 local government units which confirmed participation, said Abing.

As agreed in the organizational meeting, interested teams have only until today to submit their lineups.

As part of CPSC’s program to strengthen grassroots talents, only players aged 21 and below are allowed to join.

Major cities like Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue were excluded to make room for aspiring players coming from various towns in Cebu.

Each team is allowed to field in former players who were already inactive for three years.

Officials from the Cebu Sports Athletics Federation Inc. (Cesafi) will handle the league’s officiating.

The tournament will be divided into two divisions — the South and North. Each division will be broken into two clusters.

Targeted to compose the Cluster 1 (northwestern) in North Division are Madridejos, Bantayan, Sta. Fe, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Asturias, Balamban, Toledo, Pinamungajan, Aloguinsan and Toledo.

Projected Cluster 2 (northeastern) teams of North Division are Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela and Pilar.

In the South Division, the Cluster 3 (southeastern) will have Oslob, Minglanilla, Boljoon, San Fernando, Carcar City, Sibonga, Argao, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Cordova and Talisay.

Cluster 4 (southwestern) will be comprised of Barili, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Alegria, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan and Santander.

The final composition of the groupings may be finalized after today’s meeting.