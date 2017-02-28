Of charms and crystals

IT’S ONLY been a recent interest of mine—this fascination with crystals and what they can do. To be honest, I was never a new age kind of girl. I’ve been very conservative with my beliefs, and always avoided discussions about metaphysics, or anything I would label as supernatural. Life is busy enough as it is, I didn’t want to think about things I couldn’t see.

But then, one thing led to another. Being in HR, I was exposed to the 7 Habits for Highly Effective People workshop (Stephen Covey), and it was particularly Habit 1 that struck me the most: Be Proactive. In any situation, and despite any conditions, you always have a choice. Your thoughts affect your words, actions, mood and general well-being. So the ultimate power is to control and choose the thoughts you allow into your mind.

Then my boss clued me in on a video and book called “The Secret” (Rhonda Bynes), and it was quite a revelation. It shows you that what you believe, what you think, creates your reality because of the energy you create. And since all of matter is energy (quantum physics, anyone?), then the Universe

responds to you based on this vibration. Therefore, if you want to be happy, abundant and healthy, you need to start believing, feeling and acting as though you already are, and the rest will just follow.

This is how you can manifest your desires into reality. How would you feel if you had everything you ever wanted right now—pretty grateful and overflowing with excitement, right? So start channeling that feeling, be grateful and appreciative of all the big and little blessings, and soon you’ll find even more things to be grateful about, including your heart’s desires. Let the worries slip away because the Big Guy up there has our back, always.

Then I was fortunate enough to have met an energy healer named Michelle almost two years ago…it’s a long story, but at that time I felt stuck in a rut and needed a life shift. She explained to me that she could sense I had issues with control and a lack of self-confidence, among other things, which happened to be spot on. After some meditations she said, “get a rose quartz crystal generator and put it on your bedside.” At the time, I was thinking I had stepped into some new-age Twilight Zone. Wands? Generator? Crystals? But then again, what did I have to lose, right? So yes, I bought a small rose quartz crystal and put it right beside my bed.

Over some time, I noticed a shift in how I felt. I was better at letting things go, at making choices that were good for me, at appreciating myself. So I looked up the rose quartz benefits online and it said—self-love and healing. One day, the crystal broke squarely in half, and I panicked. Did it mean I was cursed? The healer said it only meant that it had served its purpose in my life, and I could give both pieces away to whoever might need it.

Last Christmas, my best friend gave me a citrine crystal bracelet. At the time I wasn’t even sure what crystal it was, I just thought it was pretty and started wearing it. In a few weeks’ time, things that I wanted seemed to just come easier, and I felt cheerful and more excited than I did in a long while. True enough, I looked up the properties of citrine and the online source said it was a prosperity and happiness stone.

Now don’t get me wrong, I haven’t gone batty. This “discovery” has not replaced or diminished my faith or praying habits in any way. I just feel like the crystals amplify whatever energy I feed into them and remind me to always be positive and grateful. People who know me know that when I get into something, I usually get really invested in it—so in typical fashion I bought a crystal book and started reading. Here are some of the uses of the popular crystals and gems we use as accessories:

1. Jade – This green stone is a special gemstone of healing, calmness and stability. It relieves anxiety and lightens emotions developed from fear, and blocks negative energy or influences from affecting the individual wearing it. Jade promotes wisdom, balance and peace, is said to help you realize your full potential, and can also be used as a dream enhancer if you sleep with a piece of it under your pillow. It is also known for prosperity, and keeping a jade stone where you usually stash coins is supposed to

attract abundance.

2. Rose Quartz – Named as such for its delicate pink color, this crystal is associated with love, compassion, healing and comfort. It can help dissolve emotional wounds, fears and resentments, and facilitates circulation of love around your aura. Because it allows you a deep sense of personal fulfillment and contentment, it makes it easier to give and receive love from others. It is also known for beauty, and there are treatment centers that use a polished rose quartz stone for facials and massages.

3. Citrine – With its happy yellow energy, the citrine draws in abundance, success and prosperity and instills self-confidence and self

esteem. It is a great crystal for manifesting, imagination, and personal will, helping you transform your dreams and wishes into tangible form. It also encourages new beginnings and fresh pursuits, allowing you to let go of the past and move onward and upward. Your lemon yellow stone also wards away negative vibes, including those who might break your heart.

4. Amethyst – This deep purple stone is said to calm, protect and cleanse the spirit. It can help detoxify the body, removes negative ions from the surroundings, and is even used as an ingredient in those foot detoxification pads. It helps with physical ailments and nervous disorders (nightmares,

insomnia) by stimulating and soothing the mind and the emotions, allowing one to remain clear and centered while opening to spiritual direction. Amethyst is also known to enhance creativity, passion, intuition and imagination.

5. Turquoise – A stone used for protection from injury and evil from the olden times, it is also used for self-acceptance, self-forgiveness and the release of useless regrets. Turquoise is a strengthening stone—good for exhaustion, depression, or panic attacks, as well as enhancing the immune system. It is supposed to be specifically effective for the brain, eyes, ears, throat, relieving migraines, viruses, etc. It can also help calm your nerves and stabilize mood swings. Very cool (literally).

6. Lapis Lazuli – This is a crystal of truth, promoting self-awareness, self-expression and inner truth while diminishing repressed anger and disease. It encourages honesty and compassion in dealing with others, and allows you to communicate or express your thoughts and emotions better. It is physically beneficial to the throat and ears, thyroid, and is said to help with problems like vertigo and blood pressure.

7. Ruby – A fiery red crystal of passion, the ruby stimulates circulation, strengthening your heart and blood vessels. It can act as a catalyst of all forms of love, deepens a couple’s relationship and encourages closeness and commitment. It is also said to help in fertility and also sharpens the mind, helping maintain energy and concentration. Ruby can protect the wearer’s home from fire and robbery, and can transform anger into positive energy. Interestingly, it also frees the wearer from martyrdom and heightens protection of the oppressed.

8. Emerald – This is a beautiful green stone of vitality, also strongly connected with the heart. You can wear it out of sight (near the heart) to attract love, compassion and balance between partners- in fact it was used as an offering to Venus in ancient Greek history since she was the goddess of love. It is also a stone of wisdom, balancing the mind and the emotions and increasing memory, mental acuity and eloquence in speech, and enhancing success in business.

9. Moonstone – This stone is linked to the magic of the moon, protecting travelers in their journeys, attracting first love or new love, reconciling estranged loves, encouraging fidelity and fertility. It promotes peace, alignment with God, composure and tranquility. For women, it aids in honing intuition and cleanses negative vibes from all energy centers. It stimulates inspiration, serendipity, and synchronicity.

10. Aquamarine – Legends call this stone the treasure of mermaids, as it was used by sailors to invoke the calmness of the sea. It is also known as the stone of eternal youth, inspiring truth, trust and letting go. It allows you to articulate your truth with courage and conviction, so it is helpful to those who speak as a profession. It is also good for long haul travel, whether by air, sea or land. Since it is a cooling stone, it can help in treating infections and is good for alleviating problems with breathing or the lungs.

Gosh! Now I want them all! So those are the stories behind your famous birthstones and bling. Honor them with your intentions when you wear them and see whether you notice any difference. And if you’re interested to learn more, visit www.crystalvaults.com, plus read up on chakras (energy centers) at www.chakras.info. Tell me about your experiences! Here’s to a more balanced life.