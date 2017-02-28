12-foot-long python captured in Lapu

A PYTHON measuring 12 feet was captured by residents of Sitio Mangga, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City on Monday evening.

An employee of a commercial establishment in the area saw the snake through the CCTV monitor creeping at a branch of a tree, thus going outside to call for help.

The residents flocked to the area and captured the snake. They tied the python’s mouth with a masking tape, then placed it in a sack and brought it to the barangay hall for turnover to Hoops Dome Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) personnel headed by Orlando Leyson picked up the snake yesterday at the police station pending proper turnover to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR).

“Posible nga gi-initan ni sa iyang gitago-an kay init naman ang panahon, o ba kaha nangita ni og pagka-on mao nga nigawas,” said Leyson.

(It is possible that the snake felt hot or was looking for food that’s why the reptile came out of its hiding place).

A python is a nonvenomous constricting snake that kills its prey through suffocation. It can reach up to more than six meters or 19 feet long.