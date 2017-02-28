Osmeña eyes habal-habal terminals in Lahug, Apas

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is eyeing to construct two motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) terminals as part of regulating the operation.

In his press conference yesterday, Osmeña said he plans to establish two terminals in two pilot areas.

The terminals will be located in Lahug Public Market and in a city-owned lot in Barangay Apas.

“Under the Lahug Public Market, I envision the permission and cooperation of all the affected parties including the vendors. We will condemn the first floor,” he said.

Osmeña said the terminal facility will be located at the first floor. A ramp leading to the second floor, where the market is located, will also be constructed for easy access.

Establishing the terminal for habal-habal will allow the city to impose certain rules for the drivers to follow.

“This will allow the habal-habal drivers to congregate, and it would actually help the market,” he said.

As for the construction of a terminal in Barangay Apas, Osmeña said the terminal will be placed also on the ground floor of a building to be constructed as a boarding house.

The mayor said this is part of the city’s long-term project intended for call center agents.

The four-story building will house employees working in the business process outsourcing (BPO) companies.

“Because many of the call centers want a boarding house for them and many of the agents want a place where there is easy transportation, we will put a boarding house on top of the terminal,” he said.

For now, Osmeña said the city is on the process of organizing the drivers. A group of people in City Hall was tasked by the mayor on the matter.

As for regulating the habal-habal drivers, Osmeña said the sentiments of the people must be put into consideration.

Meanwhile, an outside provider wants to introduce an application called “Angkas.” It is an on-demand motorcycle taxi service. Osmeña said this will help regulate fare rates.

“We will try anything. Anyway, if it doesn’t work we will cancel it. If it works we will continue. We will try something new,” the mayor said.

Sought for comment, Reynaldo Elnar, assistant regional director of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7), said that regulating the habal-habal is a good move by the Cebu City government.

“This will end confusion and arguments between drivers and passengers on fare rates,” Elnar told Cebu Daily News.

He said the regulation of motorcycle-for-hire is under the jurisdiction of the local government after the creation of the Local Government Code of 1991.