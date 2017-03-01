122 firefighters needed in Central Visayas

In line with the observance of this year’s Fire Prevention Month, the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP 7) is opening 122 positions for those who want to become fire fighters.

In an interview on Wednesday morning, BFP 7 regional director Senior Supt. Samuel Tadeo said that they lack fire fighters and are inviting those who wants to pursue a career in fire fighting to join them.

“Kailangan talaga ng personnel. Kasi one (firefighter) is to 2,000 (residents) yung ideal na ratio,” Tadeo said.

Tadeo said anyone who finished any college degree, aged between 21 to 30 years old can apply.

Female applicants should be at least 5’2″ in height, while male applicants should be at least 5’4″ tall.