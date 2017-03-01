Davide orders relief of CPDRC acting warden Macato

Following the recent Greyhound Operation inside the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC), which netted numerous contraband items, Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III has ordered acting jail warden Dr. Gil Macato relieved of his post.

Speaking to the media about the recent raid, Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III said that he is relieving Macato of the position effective today although the governor said has yet to talk to Macato.

According to Davide, Roberto “Bobby” Legazpi, Capitol Civil Security Unit head, will take over Macato’s position.

“I have not talked to Dr. Macato, I’ve been trying to reach him but I’m relieving him effective today of his duties there as acting jail warden,” he said. “I’m putting in Mr. Bobby Legazpi to take over the facilities effective today.”

Seized during the raid on Tuesday dawn were packets of suspected shabu, mobile phones and cash.