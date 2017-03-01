Two men dead in two separate shooting incidents in Cebu

Two men were shot dead in two separate shooting incidents last Monday in southern and northwestern Cebu.

In southern Cebu, in Carcar City, Dindo Florita, 33, a Talisay City native, died after he was shot several times in the body by an unidentified gunman in Barangay Liboron, Carcar City.

PO1 Marjun Alidin of the Carcar police said that Florita, who was then living in the barangay, was checking a sound he heard outside his house when he was attacked.

The victim was rushed to hospital but he did not reach the hospital alive.

Alidin said that they were looking into revenge as the motive in the killing and were checking if the killing had been due to the dismissed murder case the victim was facing last November.

Alidin said that the case against the victim was dismissed after the respondent failed to appear in court for the hearing of the case.

In Tuburan in northwestern Cebu, a farmer, Nicole Ligaray, 22,was shot dead while he was sleeping inside his house.

PO3 Carmelo Sapra of the Tuburan Police Station said that the suspect Dante Pepito, 42, was arrested by responding police officers, after the victim’s wife informed them that Pepito was the one who shot dead her husband.

Sapra said that Pepito had allegedly a grudge against the victim after they argued over the death of a the victim’s goat, who was blamed on the suspect’s farm animal.

The suspect was detained at the police station pending the filing of charges.