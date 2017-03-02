Cabbie found dead in Fuente Osmeña

A taxi driver was found dead inside his cab parked infront of a bank in Fuente Osmeña at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

PO3 Winston Manogura of Fuente Police Station said a sidewalk vendor called the station to inform them of the alarm.

ADVERTISEMENT

When police went to the scene, they found Francisco dela Cerna lifeless at the driver’s seat of Citycab Taxi.

Based on initial investigation, police are suspecting that Cerna had a cardiac arrest which may have caused his death.

Manogura however declined to give further saying the Homicide Section of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is still conducting further investigation.