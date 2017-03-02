Mactan-Cebu Airport eyes new connections to Europe, Australia and other ASEAN countries

WITH the construction of a new passenger terminal proceeding as scheduled, the management of Mactan-Cebu International Airport, GMR- Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMACAC), is looking to open new routes connecting Cebu to Australia, Europe and more ASEAN countries within the next two years.

Expanding connections to China, Japan and South Korea are also being studied for implementation soon. The Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2 is set to open mid-year 2018 and is forecasted to increase passenger traffic to the region, through Cebu.

Already, this year, Mactan-Cebu International Airport is targeting to hit 10-million passenger arrivals by the end of 2017, or a 12% jump from 2016. GMCAC and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), the GOCC supervising the air-side operations, are both actively marketing the airport as a gateway to southern Philippines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The robust growth in the number of flights and passengers to MCIA is indicative of the national and global acceptance of Cebu as a world-class destination,” said Atty. Steve Dicdican, MCIAA General Manager. “To keep up with the foreseeable steady growth in the years to come and the expectations of passenger that pass through our gateway, we at MCIAA are committed to delivering an airport experience that is reflective of the dynamism and warmth of Cebu.”

The latest passenger numbers have just been released for Mactan-Cebu International Airport. GMCAC recently disclosed that the country’s second busiest gateway logged a total of 8.9 million, with 6.7 million domestic passengers and 2.2 million international. 2016 grew 12 percent from the previous year, with 2015 passenger arrivals registering a total of 7.98 million with 5.91 million domestic passengers and 2.07 international passengers.

“We are proud and excited to be at the helm of this growth. With a total of 16 international destinations, 27 domestic destinations and with 19 partner airline carriers, it shows that Cebu is no longer just a secondary airport. It is a viable choice connecting to the rest of the Philippines and to the world,” said Ferrer.

Just last year, five new international destinations and three domestic destinations were launched out of Mactan-Cebu Airport.

The new international routes include: Cebu-Los Angeles (PAL); Cebu-Xiamen (Xiamen Air); Cebu-Dubai (Emirates); Cebu-Chengdu (China Eastern Airlines and PAL); Cebu-Hangzhou (Ais Asia); Cebu-Wuhan (China Eastern Airlines); and Cebu-Daegu (T’Way Air). Meanwhile, new domestic routes were launched from Cebu to Ormoc, Calbayog and Roxas by Cebu Pacific. /PR