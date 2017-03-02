Lapu councilor Damian Gomez passes on

Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Damian Gomez Jr. passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday at Perpetual Succour Hospital in Cebu City. He was 66.

Gomez, who is also known as “Damgo”, was admitted to the hospital since Monday after feeling ill.

According to his nephew Ruben, who attended to him at the hospital, Gomez felt weak after eating breakfast and decided to take a nap .

A few minutes later, Ruben said he checked on Gomez because he was no longer moving.

When Ruben and the hospital staff tried to wake him, Gomez was already unresponsive and was later declared dead by attending physicians.

Ruben said Gomez had been in and out of the hospital for the past months due to kidney infection, high blood pressure and other complications.