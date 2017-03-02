Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway breaks ground

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) finally broke ground in Dapitan-Pilipog Area, Cordova, Cebu on Thursday afternoon.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who arrived at 4:50 p.m, led the ceremonial lowering of the time capsule.

With him were Secretary Adelino Sitoy, the Presidential Adviser, Legislative Affairs and Presidential Assistant for Visayas Michael Dino, Cebu Governor Hilario Davide IIII, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Cordova Mayor Mary Therese Sitoy-Cho, chairman of Metro Pacific Development Corp. Manny V. Pangilinan, president and chief executive officer of Metro Pacific Investment Corp. Jose Maria Lim, and Rodrigo E. Franco, president of Metro Pacific Tollways Dev’t Corp.

In his speech Sitoy said he has dreamed of the expressway project for the last 20 years and that today marks a very important milestone when that dream becomes a reality.

“Now we can walk to the City of Cebu, without passing through the choke points of Mandaue,” Sitoy said in his speech.

Osmeña on his part also expressed gratitude to the people behind the project.

“It’s always been my dream before to make Cordova part of Cebu City. Now, it’s going to be Cebu City becoming a part of Cordova,” Osmeña said.

Pangilinan hopes that the project, which is estimated to cost P28 billion, will be completed by 2020.

The CCLEX will span 8.2 kilometers and will be comprised a main bridge stay cable and approach viaduct, on and off ramps, causeway including toll plaza and secondary bridges.