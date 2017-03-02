Duterte calls on Filipinos to stand up against corruption

CEBU CITY–Assert yourselves.

Hoping to eradicate or lessen corruption, President Rodrigo Duterte called on Filipinos not to remain silent and to instead stand up against irregularities in government.

“The thing about corruption is that Filipinos are not assertive. He knows his rights, and complains about it (corruption) but does nothing,” he said in a speech before business leaders in Cebu during the induction of the new officers of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Waterfront Hotel Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City.

He encouraged victims of corruption to file charges against erring government personnel and officials at the Office of the Ombudsman.

If the anti-graft office fails to act on complaints promptly due to the numerous cases handled by the office, President Duterte said people could directly file complaints at the Office of the President.

“All you have to do is yo mention the name of that particular government employee or official and tell me what he did. Don’t be afraid of libel. Ako ang bahala (I’ll take care of it),” he said.

“For example, if someone from BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) demands money, tell me about it. And I may appoint you to replace that person as long as you are qualified,” he added.

President Duterte reminded government offices to process permits within three days.

“It’s up to Filipinos to help me to do away with or minimize corruption.All you have to do is to assert yourself. Huwag ka bumigay. (Dont give in to the demands of corrupt people in government),”he said.

Aside from illegal drugs, President Duterte said eradicating corruption is one of the aims of his administration.

“I made a promise to the people. I am committed to give a respite to Filipinos who are suffering from corruption in the past years,” he said.