A graduate from Southwestern University (SWU) is the lone top examinee from Cebu during the February 2017 Medical Technologist Licensure Examination.

Jobet Romar Dela Cruz Gentallan ranks fourth with an average of 89.60 percent.

The results were released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Thursday evening after three working days.

Of 3,216 examinees who took the examination, only 2,378 were able to pass the board examination.