cebu elite camp starts april 3

ONE OF the most looked forward annual summer basketball camp, the Cebu Elite Basketball Camp, will be holding its clinic from April 3 to May 26 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The first batch of the basketball camp will be from April 3 to 28 while the second batch will be from May 1 to 26.

The basketball camp on its fifth year will be handled by some of Cebu’s top university basketball coaches.

Registration fee is pegged at P1,850 inclusive of a jersey and basketball.

For more information about the camp, one may contact 255-8919, 255-1405, 0997-537-0585, 0923-299-5999 and 0923-122-0475.