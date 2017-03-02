STRIKER’S HARANGUE

During a newscast, a broadcaster told a reporter to ask for updates on the ongoing jeepney strike to one of the organizers.

When the reporter asked the organizer how their strike was ongoing, she made the mistake of giving him the microphone.

This allowed the organizer to launch into a five minute propaganda-laced tirade against government.

The irritated broadcaster broke up the organizer’s litany and told the reporter to repeat the question to him.

GRIEVANCE FORUM

On the other side of the microphone, a weekly news forum in Cebu had become known as a venue where some “media personalities” ventilate their personal grievances on certain issues.

Instead of asking a direct question, these “media personalities” launch into a litany of complaints, eating up the time supposedly set aside to accommodate questions from other reporters.

SUMMER PLANS

Two friends riding a passenger jeepney were overheard by passengers talking about their plans for the summer.

While one planned to slim down by working out in the gym more frequently, the other remain unconvinced. “You’ve been big all your life,” she said.

Her friend gave her an icy stare and the two never spoke again until they got off the jeepney.